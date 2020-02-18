Local girl to walk at NYC Fashion Week

Ava Ridenbaugh will be participating in New York Fashion Week at the Yotel in New York City.
Ridenbaugh will also be attending nationals at The Great Wolf Lodge for the Sunburst in May. She participated in nationals last year where she won the 2019 Ohio State Princess title, best swim wear and personality.
She recently won the Beary Special Pageant as an ultimate supreme. Last summer she participated in Launch Showcase in Chicago and East Coast Starz Runway Take 18 in New Jersey.
Ridenbaugh dreams of traveling and being a model and a pageant queen. She is an honor roll student who puts her education first. She has her own YouTube Channel, using the name Ava Ridenbaugh and can be found on Instagram under the name Cheryl Ridenbaugh.
Ridenbaugh is the daughter of Cheryl and Andrew Ridenbaugh. She is currently taking acting classes with Teri Bercelli Talent.
