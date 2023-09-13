A film being shot locally comprised of Lawrence County actors is wrapping up production.
“Crossing Paths 2: No Way Out” is nearing completion. The movie is produced by Smokey Bear Productions. Once finished, it will be captioned and sent to its distributor and then available to stream on Amazon Prime in late November or early December. Other streaming services will pick it up shortly after that.
The movie has filmed at The Pub in Mahoningtown and at Four Star Pizza in Shenango Township. It stars Dennis Liverani, James Korab and Jermaine Hooker Jr. along with many other New Castle area actors.
