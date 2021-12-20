Composer and pianist Judy Bruce of New Castle was one of four composers chosen nationally to write a musical composition to be performed by members of the Hartford Chamber Symphony in Hartford, Connecticut.
She was selected after submitting her piece for woodwind quintet and piano, “Bits and Pieces.”
Bruce will be traveling to Hartford in March to work with the instrumentalists who will be performing her new piece, “Skeleton Dance,” which will then be part of a public performance at the University of Hartford.
Bruce received her bachelor of fine arts degree from Carnegie Mellon University and her master of music degree from Youngstown State University. She has had four pieces chosen in other contests, which were performed abroad in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Sydney, Australia; Brussels, Belgium; and Columbia, South America.
Her orchestral piece, “Changes,” was chosen for a public reading session by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. In addition, she has had many pieces performed in the tri-state area as well as both coasts of the United States and at New Castle’s Renova Festival.
