Local churches, fire department prepare for annual fish fries

At least four Lawrence County churches and one volunteer fire department will be hosting Lenten fish fries, beginning with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 26.
St. Mary Church of Holy Spirit Parish and Holy Redeemer Church in Ellwood City each will have an Ash Wednesday meal.
St. Mary will be serving from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the parish center, 117 N. Beaver St. There will be baked and fried fish, as well as a choice of sandwiches or dinners. The dinner includes two sides, applesauce, coleslaw, beverage and dessert. Adults are $12, children 12 and under are $6. The fish sandwich is $7 and comes with one side. Sides are macaroni and cheese, pasta fagioli, pierogies, haluski and french fries. Frozen pierogies will be available for $8 per dozen, and quarts of pasta fagioli can be purchased for $6 each. The day also will feature a 50/50 raffle and a candy bar sale for Holy Spirit Academy.
Holy Redeemer’s meal will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Catholic Center, 311 Lawrence Ave., Ellwood City. It will include fried or baked fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, cake, beverage and a sandwich of either baked or fried fish. Dinners are $10, sandwiches are $7 and a la carte items are $1.50 each. The church also is having pizza sales from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 28, March 13 and March 27. To order, call (724) 752-9350 before 2 p.m.
Two other Holy Spirit Parish churches will host fish fries on Fridays throughout Lent, except for Good Friday.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., fish sandwiches will be available at St. James the Apostle Church, with dinners being served between 4 and 7 p.m. in the church social hall, 4019 Route 422, Pulaski.
Fish will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Lucymont Drive. All menus feature fried or baked fish and sides. For more information, call (724) 964-8276 or visit www.hsplc.org.
The annual Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department fish fry also is back in 2020. The dinners are served from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent, starting Feb. 28, at the township fire hall in Edinburg. Take-out is available.
