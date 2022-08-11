Car enthusiasts are getting ready to cruise into fall with old, classic and remodeled cars at the upcoming car cruises in Lawrence County.
The entire family will enjoy food, activities and entertainment at each event.
For a detailed description for each event or for more events visit www.visitlawrencecounty.com/event-categories/car-cruise/
2022 Car Cruise Events
Aug. 13-14: Briar Brook Barn Car Cruise, 330 Eastbrook-Neshannock Falls Road
Aug. 14: Community Day at Pearson Park, 179 Pearson Park Drive
Aug. 28: 13th annual “Memories” Car Cruise, downtown New Castle
Sept. 2-4: 36th annual Back to the 50’s Weekend, Cascade Park, 1928 E. Washington St.
Sept. 24: Ellwood City Fall Fest & Car Cruise, downtown Ellwood City.
