A local retired teacher’s book focusing on the Cold War Era appeared in an Amazon top list.
Gary Hill, author of “The Other Oswald, A Wilderness of Mirrors,” had his book in a list of best history books for the month of June.
“The Other Oswald” explores the world of counterintelligence during the Cold War — in particular, the shadowy figure of Lee Harvey Oswald and his intelligence clone, Robert Edward Webster, who were used as espionage “dangles.” According to information provided by Hill, Oswald and Webster were consistently confused by the Soviets, FBI and even those who knew them.
