The New Castle Public Library will host a book signing with local author Roland C. Barksdale-Hall at 3 p.m. Saturday. He has written books for children and adults.
Barksdale-Hall’s books include: "Leadership Under Fire," "Farrell," "Lion Pride," "Under African Skies," "African Americans in Mercer County," "The African American Family’s Guide to Tracing Our Roots" and "Healing is the Children’s Bread."
Barksdale-Hall grew up in a mill town in western Pennsylvania, where all of his siblings were musically gifted, playing several instruments in school marching bands and orchestras. He, unfortunately, was the misfit and youngest of four. After a series of failed piano lessons at the church parsonage followed by hair-raising trumpet lessons, the music teacher announced to his mother, “You’re wasting your money on this one.” His mom gave up. No more practicing under the pear tree. The neighborhood was safe again and he was left to find his course.
Known as Brother Barksdale by his many friends, some years later he still is piping his own tune through call-and-response storytelling, folksy word-picture histories and holistic family-oriented tales. He enjoys family, gardening and traveling. He, his wife, and two children live in the same house he grew up in.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information on Barksdale-Hall, visit https://aalbc.com/authors/author.php?author_name=Roland+C.+Barksdale-Hall.
