Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG TO CONTINUE THROUGH NOON... Patchy dense fog remains in portions of eastern Ohio, northern WV and southwest Pennsylvania this morning. Visibility will be variable across the area through noon as conditions improve with some visibility dropping to one-quarter of a mile or less in some instances. Motorists should exercise caution while driving and be prepared for fluctuations in conditions. The fog is expected to mix out and dissipate by noon.