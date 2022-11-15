Local author Kelli Huffman will do a book signing from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at Three Thirty Three Apothecary, 121 Enclave Drive, Suite B, Neshannock Township.
Huffman is a 2020 Neshannock High graduate who wrote her first romantic-thriller novella, "Autumn Drawings," when she was 15. The Ewing Publishing Group republished the book this summer.
Huffman attends Youngstown State University, where he is studying sales. She wants to pursue cyber security sales while continuing to write on the side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.