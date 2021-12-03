A new book by a local author shares how living the simple life of the Amish is possible.
Susan Hougelman is the owner of Simple Life Tours, a local business that guides people through the backroads of the Amish countryside of Lawrence County.
She also manages a Facebook group called “Simple Life in New Wilmington, Pa.” She shares with her 40,000 followers her inspiring stories of life among the Amish.
Last year,, a publisher found her Facebook page and asked if she’d be interested in writing a book. Susan submitted a proposal, and during the winter, she wrote “Inside the Simple Life: Finding Inspiration among the Amish.”
In this fast-paced and ever-changing world full of chaos and uncertainty, many seek a place where steadfast truth, godly values, and biblical principles are being lived out. That world exists among the Amish.
“Inside the Simple Life” welcomes readers into a tight-knit community where peace and tranquility abound, where “love thy neighbor” means more than just waving hello, and where all needs are taken care of by each member of the community.
Readers will be inspired by real stories paired with photographs of Amish life as told by Hougelman, who has been welcomed into the private and fascinating world of the second-largest Old Order Amish in Pennsylvania.
“I fell in love with the Amish community of western Pennsylvania and getting to know them has changed my life,” Hougelman said. “Many people are seeking a different life, a different world where godly values and biblical principles are being lived out. Our world is so busy and fast paced. The Amish have taught me to slow down and enjoy the journey instead of just trying to hurry along to my destination.”
She adds that people from all over the world who have taken one of her Simple Life Amish Tours tell her they wish the world in general was more like the Amish.
“Simple Life: Finding Inspiration among the Amish’’ has been No. 1 on the best sellers new releases for over a month.
It is being sold by Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Christian Books, Walmart and in several local bookstores.
Hougelmanis available for speaking engagements and book signings and would love to share her knowledge about the Amish community and culture and why people are so attracted to their lifestyle.
