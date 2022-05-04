Slippery Rock University’s four commencement ceremonies will spotlight at least two New Castle connections.
Attorney Larry Kelly, a 1975 Slippery Rock graduate and a partner in the law firm of Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George, P.C., will deliver the commencement address for seniors graduating from the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Education. That ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Morrow Field House.
Kelly is also part of the New Castle News’ award-winning sports podcasts, along with sports editor Ron Poniewasz.
The “Star-Spangled Banner” and the “SRU Alma Mater” will be sung by a quartet of SRU students, including Leah Buczek, a senior music performance major from New Castle. She will be joined by Hannah D’Egidio, a junior dual music education and political science major from Industry; Zachary Esch, a junior music education major from Pittsburgh; and Shaun Klein, a senior music education major from East Brady.
More than 1,600 eligible graduates are expected to receive their degrees at the university’s spring 2022 commencement ceremonies, all of which will take place in Morrow Field House. The graduate studies ceremony is 6 p.m., Friday, followed by three undergraduate ceremonies Saturday, with the College of Business at 9 a.m., the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Education at 1 p.m., and the College of Health, Engineering and Science at 5 p.m.
Electronic tickets are required for entry, and guest tickets were apportioned four per graduate. All ceremonies will be livestreamed on www.sru.edu for those friends and family members without a ticket, unable to attend in person, or who prefer to watch the ceremony online.
Additionally, there will be three livestream viewing locations on campus for guests without tickets at the Russell Wright Alumni House, the Smith Student Center Theater and the Advance Technology and Science Hall, Room 142. All the locations are accessible.
In addition to Kelly, the commencement speakers for each ceremony include:
•Graduate Studies: Elise Michaux, ‘11, ‘13M, director of enrollment management at Erie County Community College and an SRU trustee.
•College of Business: Tony Robinson, ‘93, Americas indirect/state and local for Ernst & Young, a professional services firm.
•College of Health, Engineering and Science: Mary Beth Jenkins, ‘93, chief administrative and operating office for UPMC Health Plan, UPMC Insurance Services Division.
Larry McCarthy, assistant professor of accounting, economics and finance, will serve as grand marshal and will open and close each ceremony.
SRU President William Behre will provide remarks and confer the degrees. There will also be greetings from members of the SRU council of trustees.
Michael Zieg, acting provost, will present candidates for degrees, as well as Dan Bauer, dean, College of Liberal Arts; Keith Dills, dean, College of Education; Lawrence Shao, dean, College of Business; and Nicole Dafoe, interim dean, College of Health, Environment and Science; for their respective colleges.
Don Huddart, ‘87, past president of the SRU Alumni Association, will welcome the graduates as new SRU alumni on behalf of the association.
