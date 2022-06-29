New Castle artist Paige Hemke Kleinfelder, was elected to participate in the 55th Art of the State 2022 exhibit at The State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg.
The prestigious competition provides an opportunity for both established and emerging Pennsylvania artists to exhibit their art and receive statewide recognition for their talents.
Of the 1,850 works submitted, only 92 were selected by jurors Michele Carlson, Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer and Roland Graf.
Among these was Kleinfelder’s “Peninsula Motel”, a block print depicting the landmark sign to the former Peninsula Motel in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Kleinfelder has been drawn to the memories held within vacant and abandoned structures in America’s Rust Belt for as long as she can remember.
Her camera and her car have become integral tools to locating her next prospective painting or block print while traveling. These road trips have resulted in several bodies of work including Catalyst, Directions and The Forfeit.
Kleinfelder, who signs her work “Hemke”, has exhibited throughout the U.S., including solo shows at Crary Art Gallery in Warren, Pennsylvani, and Factory Works Gallery in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, as well as participation in group exhibitions at St. Johns College in Annapolis, Maryland; Main Street Arts in Clifton Springs, New York; and The Hoyt Center for the Arts in New Castle, where she serves as assistant education coordinator.
Kleinfelder will offer a block printing workshop for couples from 6 to 9p.m. July 16 at the Hoyt. Visit https://hoytartcenter.org/ to register.
The 55th Annual Art of the State exhibit will be featured in the Harrisburg gallery from Sept. 11 through Jan. 15. Cynthia Haveson Veloric, Ph.D., will announce the awards at the opening reception on Sept 11.
