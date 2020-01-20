Local animal hospital raises money for charity

Drs. Cynthia Maro, Annette Anléu, Alyssa Carver, Daniel Jones, and Amanda Brown, and the staff of the Ellwood Animal Hospital hosted and sponsored Paws 4 The Holidays, a benefit fundraiser for the Lawrence County Humane Society on Dec. 5.
The event was well attended and supporter participation included donations of pet supplies, food, cleaning supplies and toys, in addition to financial contributions, making thePaws 4 the Holidays event a big win for Lawrence County and the animals.
The winners in the Ellwood office “Paws 4 the Holidays” event raffle baskets were Geri Egner, Caroline Bennett, Luke Taiclet and Sharon Taranto.
Please remember the shelter throughout the year and visit their wish list online for frequently needed items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.