Smokey Bear Productions recently completed filming on “Crossing Paths.”
Once edited, it will be on Tubi TV and Amazon Prime Video in 2023, as well as on DVD.
Actor Jim Kuhn, who operates Smokey Bear Productions, also completed his role as sheriff Ted Evans in the movie “The Abiding Nail,” a 5 Stone Filmworks Production. That film is expected out in October 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.