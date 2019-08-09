Local actor gets recurring 'Manhunt' role

Local actor Floyd Jackson has been chosen to play a recurring role as an FBI agent in the upcoming season of the Discovery Channel show “Manhunt.”
He also just finished work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” a Netflix-backed film based on a 1982 play by Pittsburgh playwright August Wilson. It is part of Wilson’s 10-play series chronicling the African American experience throughout the 20th century. The film stars Chad Boseman and Viola Davis. Denzel Washington is one of the producers.
Jackson had a nonspeaking role as a laborer/worker.
“I was on set for 111/2 hours,” Jackson said. “I also was really close to my favorite actor, Denzel, as I had the chance to sit right next to him for the very first time as he was checking out the set. Also ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman looked right at me and threw me the peace sign twice.”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Jackson said, will mark his 23rd appearance in a TV or film production.
