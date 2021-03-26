Local actor chosen to perform in showcase

New Castle actor Floyd Jackson was recently picked to perform in a showcase next month.
Jackson was chosen after a virtual audition when the performers were whittled down to 30. Jackson will be performing commercial scripts in front of national agents in Los Angeles in April.
Jackson will also appear on the upcoming season of “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” which begins airing new episodes on April 1.
Jackson will be in a courtroom scene in a featured, non-speaking role.
