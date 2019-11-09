Local actor chosen for film role

Local actor Floyd Jackson has been selected to appear in an upcoming film by director and producer Michael Forney Jr.
According to Jackson, he was chosen from among 50 actors who auditioned in Boardman, Ohio, from the Midwest region.
“I also received a speaking role in another upcoming film that’s going to be directed by Kwai Daniels, who directed ‘Bodybag Ohio,’ which was shown at Movies 8 in Boardman Ohio,” Jackson said. “I’m studying a 10-page script for the speaking role for Kwai Daniels.
“I’m starting to get blessed with speaking roles in independent films. Most of my work has been smaller parts in major motion films. I’ve worked in 24 different films.”
