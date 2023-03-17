After a three-year absence, the Little Miss Firecracker Pageant is set to return at 11 a.m. June 30, as part of the annual Ellwood City Arts, Craft, Food and Entertainment Festival.
The pageant is open to any girl ages 5-7 living within a 15-mile radius of Ellwood City.
The contestants will be judged on their patriotic outfit, on-stage presence and interview.
The pageant is limited to 20 contestants, and will accept the first 20 applications submitted in full.
Participants must submit a business sponsorship of $50.
Checks and applications, which can be found on the festival website, ellwood-city-festival.net, must be mailed to: Ellwood City Festival, P.O. Box 176, Ellwood City, Pa. 16117.
Once the contestants are set, a mandatory meeting for participants and parents/guardians will be held May 30 at Ewing Park in the main shelter.
For any questions, call pageant chairperson Jenn Greco at (724) 513-6920.
The pageant was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 along with the festival, with pageant organizers electing not to have the pageant in 2022 when the festival returned.
The last pageant was held in 2019, with the last winner being Aria Cannon.
