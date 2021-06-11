Although located at the library, the Little Free Pantry’s offerings don’t have to be returned.
Stocked with nonperishable foods, personal care items and, because it is the New Castle Public Library, books, the pantry was the brainchild of city resident Stephanie Carter.
Part of a grassroots crusade begun in 2016 in Arkansas, the pantries are a spinoff of the Little Free Libraries movement. Operating on a “give what you can, take what you need” policy, the pantries were something Carter wanted to get involved with for a while, but she was spurred to action by the pandemic.
“Obviously, there are a lot of needs in this city, but when I saw how packed the food drives were, I knew we had to do something,” Carter said, explaining that the small pantry isn’t designed to replace food banks and giveaways, but rather supplement them.
The pantry also offers more than food, with hygiene items such as toothbrushes, soap and feminine care products also on the shelves along with books donated by the library.
Carter said she approached the library to host the site because “I’ve loved the library my entire life. It’s a place I associate with kindness, safety and happiness where all people are welcome.”
Library director Sandra Collins greeted the idea enthusiastically as did the organization’s board, which approved the pantry’s installation.
“It fit with the kinds of assistance we try to provide the community when we can,” Collins said, adding that the library also serves as a site for the summer free food program for children. “We’re a central location and this fits into our goals.”
Last month, Carter’s husband David constructed the free-standing pantry on the library’s North Mill Street lawn, near the front entrance.
“We saw it being used immediately. We knew it was making a difference,” Carter said. “And, it’s something we can do as a community, whether you’re someone with a need or someone who can donate.”
While the Carters and library staff have been making sure the shelves are filled, community members are welcome to do some stocking following a few basic guidelines. All food items must be non-perishable and able to withstand heat. Personal care items should be new and unopened. No glass containers are permitted.
Among Carter’s suggested donations are small packages of diapers, travel-sized toiletries, toothbrushes, feminine care products, pasta, peanut butter, microwaveable soup, tuna and other foods that can be eaten without needing to be cooked.
“We’re looking at it over the weeks to see where there’s more of a need, what goes and what’s left in there a little longer,” Carter said. “But basically I suggest duplicates of things you already buy. If you use it, someone else will, too.”
