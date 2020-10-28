Little Free Library pops up in Edinburg daycare center

A Little Free Library commemorating a family matriarch has been set up in Edinburg.
Little Free Libraries are a global phenomenon. The small, front-yard book exchanges number more than 100,000 around the world in over 100 countries — from Italy to Brazil to Japan. Now, the Dr. Seuss-themed Little Free Library located at The Sweet Pea Patch Day Care Center, 4130 W. State St., will join the movement to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers.
The newest Little Free Library was created to honor the memory of Betty Ford, grandmother of Ava and Sadie.
“Grandma Betty dedicated the majority of her life to caring for and teaching young people,” said Tom Ford, Little Free Library steward. “She was a Sunday school teacher for many years at First Presbyterian Church. In addition to raising her three children, She had a positive impact on her five grandchildren which will never be forgotten.”
The box containing the Little Free Library books, Ford added, is a former newspaper vending machine provided by the New Castle News.
“There could not be a better way to honor her life by spreading her love of reading to the next generation,” Ford said.
“It is the hope of Ava, Sadie and the Ford family that this Little Free Library will bring a little more joy, a little more connection and a lot more books to our entire community.”
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community and improves book access by fostering neighborhood book-exchange boxes around the world. LFL received the 2020 World Literacy Award and has been recognized by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation and others for its dedication to expanding book access for all.
To learn more, visit LittleFreeLibrary.org
