BY NANCY LOWRY
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The sixth annual Neshannock Lions Club 5K Run/Walk and Pancake Breakfast will be Nov. 2 at Hutchison Center, Pearson Park.
Race organizer Leroy Clark said race day registration will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Pancakes, “cooked to perfection” by Lions Club members, he said, will be served from 8 to 11:30 a.m. The race will begin at 9 a.m. Following the 5K event, a free kids race will be held and awards presented.
Trophies, he said, will go to the top three male and female finishers overall, and medals will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in the following age groups: 0-9, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34. 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79 and 80 and over.
The pancake and sausage breakfast is free to all race participants. Non-racers will pay $5.
Clark anticipates 100 to 120 runners will participate and an additional 80 will come for breakfast.
Proceeds, Clark said, will go for local charitable needs.
In the past, he said, donations have been made to needy individuals and fire and accident victims.
Funds also go for scholarships for Neshannock Township high school students. He said $500 to $1,000 in scholarship funds are awarded annually.
“We raise our funds through this race and an annual golf outing,” Clark said.
To preregister for the race, log on to www.smileymiles.com to obtain an entry form which can be downloaded and mailed to Neshannock Lions Club 5K Race, 142 Arrowhead Court, New Castle, Pa. 18105. Forms should be mailed in by Oct. 30.
Checks should be payable to Neshannock Lions Club.
Pre-registration fees are $17 and ensures that a tee shirt will be available.
Race day registration is $20.
For more information or anyone with questions may contact Clark at (724) 944-6797 or email him at clarks142@comcast,net
