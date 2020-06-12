The Ellwood City Lincoln High School graduating class of 2020 received diplomas May 28 and 29 at the Sgt. Leslie H. Sabo Memorial Auditorium.
High honor graduates were Hannah Keally, daughter of Katie and Frank Keally who plans to study at Kent State University and become a fashion designer; Levi Smith, son of Douglas and Joanne Smith who plans to attend Drexel University and become a CPA and politician; Angela Volpe, daughter of Erin and Skip Volpe who plans to attend Geneva College; and Austin Walley, son of Matt Walley and Lisa Antuono who plans to major in computer science at Bucknell University and work in cybersecurity.
Honor graduates include Skyler Campbell, Morgan Falesnik, MacKenzie Gavrile, Helena Kalantzis, Zachary Stiles and Alicia Swick.
Also recognized were William Bubb, honorary Lincoln military graduate, and 2020 graduates Alexander Sablan and Jolene Smith who will be joining the Air Force.
The members of the Lincoln High School Class of 2020 are: Carson Aiken, Sariena Asalone, Meghan Aulabaugh, Douglas Balin, Evan Barton, Alexandra Bell, Braedon Boariu, Cheyenne Bogolea, Aden Busby, Skyler Campbell, Chase Carosi, Shane Carr, Storm Chambers, Connor Chontos,
Nathan Coonfare, Taylor Covert, Marissa Custozzo, Kelton Docchio, Haley Donley, Avery Dudek, Avory Elchison, Ryan Ely, Morgan Falesnik, Ashley Fitzgibbons, Meghan Franciscus, Kaylee Franzen, MacKenzie Gavrile, Adriana Gonzalez,
Saylee Grinnen, Taylor Grove, Xena Gruber, Devin Hernandez, Logan Hobel, Cross Jerome, Madisyn Jones, Helena Kalantzis, Gracie Kauffman, Hannah Keally, Matthew King, Elijah Knechtel, Madison Krugh, Kurtis Larry, Halle Laurain, Hanah Leech, Katelyn Lopes, Kaylee Malcolm,
Miah Mann, Katelyn McKinney, Camellia McQuiston, Hannah Morini, Kaylea Neupauer, Andrew Palmer, Abigail Pitrelli, Rody Polojac Jr., Tyler Richards, Angel Richardson, Mackenzie Rogers, Logan Schilling, ShyLee Schwartz, Nathan Scott,
Jordan Sepp, Krista Shepler, Jolene Smith, Levi Smith, Kaitlyn Snow, Taylor Squicquero, Zachary Stiles, McKenzie Street, Sierra Strickler, Alicia Swick, Cody Tucker, Angela Volpe, Austin Walley, Ryan Westlund, Trinity Williams, Harley Wilson, Carter Woloszyn and Hayley Wright.
