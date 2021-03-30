The Lincoln High School class of 1957 will offer a second scholarship this year.
The $2,000 award will be in addition to the annual $5,000 scholarship and $500 essay award. It is designated for a 2021 Lincoln graduate who will continue his or her education for two years or less at a trade school, community college, nursing or cosmetology program or similar school.
The $5,000 scholarship, started in 2009, goes to a student enrolling at a four-year college.
The $500 award is given to the student submitting the best essay with the application, as determined by the selection committee.
Current Lincoln High seniors can obtain application forms at the school guidance office. Forms must be submitted or postmarked by April 16.
This will be the 13th year for the scholarship which was proposed at the ‘57 class’ 50th anniversary reunion in July 2007 by vice president James Ammeen. In less than two years, class members donated $105,000 to start the fund, administered by the Beaver County Foundation.
The first scholarship was given in 2009 to Joshua Court. Other winners of scholarships and essay awards have been Brooke Shannon Ewing, Joshua David Guisler, Charity Stoll, Taylor S. Gearhart, Hunter James Kline, Marina Thetford, Cayla Renee Sudano, Zain M. Ansari, Dominic James Nocera, Neisa Carsele, Zoe Maria Kalantzis, Alex Fotia, Patricia McMillin, Hannah Froce, Hannah Rose Kelly and Levi Alexander Smith.
The class has given a total of $69,500 thus far.
Ammeen is joined by fellow ‘57 graduates and some area professionals in reviewing information and essays from the applicants, whose names are not known, to determine the recipients.
The scholarship fund is supported by donations, including those from ‘57 graduates who have pledged $57 per year to keep the fund growing. Individuals and groups may make contributions, as memorials or in recognition of honors or events, by mailing checks, with a notation of EC ‘57 scholarship, to the Beaver County Foundation, Box 569, Beaver, PA 15009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.