Ellwood City Lincoln High School’s Class of 2023 will receive diplomas at 7 p.m. June 1 at Helling Stadium.
Speakers include valedictorian Hayden Slade addressing “Think Positive” while salutatorian Hunter Rock will speak on “Adversity Enforces Adaptability.”
Vocalists include Hunter Rock, Lillian Bivens and Ian Litz. Invocation will be given by Gabrielle Davis. The tassel ceremony will be led by Connor Westerman and Hunter Rock, senior class co-presidents.
High honor graduates are Gianna Fotia, Madylin Galbreath, Aliya Garroway, Morgan Hooker, Jack Landis, Ryan Odom, Huter Rock, Hayden Slade and Grady Smith.
Honor graduates include Madison Biondi, Gabrielle Davis, Anthony DiBuono, Alyssa Donley, Angelina Gisondi, Makenna Hamilton, Madison Hicks, Brooke Roth and Rachael Schilling.
Graduates are Trinity Arlet, Abigail Baker, Samantha Biego, Emily Bivens, Lillian Bivens, Jayden Blanchard, Trent Bonfield, Morgan Bungar, Cella Christofferson, Parker Coachman, Shawn Cox, Ian Crepp, Toni D’Arrigo, William D’Zio, Raelin Dennis, Vincent DiMaggio, Jordyn DiPlacido, Hanna Douglas, Chloe Duncan, Jessica Durnell, Liam Eavers, Trinity Elchison, Logan Eversole, Sierra Finley, Talia Florie, Taylor Flumer, Natalie Foster,
Dante Geminiani, Anna Gumpp, Arzie Hall, Ella Hindman, Shawn Habel, Warishah Jaffry, Jordan Kalcevic, Ryan Lambright, Elena Linville, Ian Litz, Lennon Lloyd, Kathryn Locke, Cheyenne Lohr, Madeline Maggi, Nicholas Magnifico, Trenton Malcolm, Joy Mangiapane, Brighton Mariacher, Elizabeth Mihalko, Gage Miller, Hannah Mosholder, Gage Myers, Mia Nash, Mia Newman, Cameron Parker, Benjamin Pesce,
Rylee Rennels, Isabella Rinker, Sarah Rush, Annabella Scabora, Kaden Schlichtkrull, McKayla Sedgwick, Gracyn Servick, Kali Shuey, Breonna Sullivan, Michael Swesey, Noah Sye, Luke Wadding, Paige Wearing, Ryan Welsh, Connor Westerman, Zachary Wiley, Chase Wilson and Ryeleigh Yurich.
