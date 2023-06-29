McDonald’s of Ellwood City and the Beaver County Foundation presented Grady Smith, a recent graduate of Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School, with the 2023 Dom Viccari-McDonald’s of Ellwood City Scholarship.
Smith received $1,000 toward his college tuition in recognition of his academic achievement, leadership ability and community service.
The annual scholarship is named to honor the man “who worked tirelessly to improve Ellwood City for all residents,” first as a five-term council member and three-term council president, and later as borough manager for more than seven years until his retirement in 2013. Viccari passed away last year at age 89.
“This scholarship represents more than being a good student,” said Paul Sweeney, owner/operator of McDonald’s of Ellwood City and several other Golden Arches locations across Western Pennsylvania. “Grady is receiving this scholarship because he demonstrates academic excellence, but he also plays a big part in his community through his various activities and leadership roles, which is exactly what Dom stood for to make Ellwood City a better place.”
Viccari graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952 with high honors and was employed by the Ellwood City Ledger for 52 years.
“Grady has been a remarkable student throughout this schooling, and it is an honor to present him with a scholarship,” said Meghan Sweeney, owner/operator and daughter of Paul Sweeney. “He is the kind of person that creates change in communities, and I know he will continue to do so wherever he goes.”
The scholarship is open to high school seniors graduating from Lincoln or Riverside high schools and planning to attend two- or four-year vocational or academic schools.
