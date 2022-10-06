The 1957 class of Ellwood City’s Lincoln High School will meet for lunch on Oct. 19 at Vinny’s Restaurant on Beaver Avenue in Ellwood City.
Members and guests will meet at noon, eat around 1 p.m. and leave by 4 p.m.
Reservations are due by Oct. 10 and can be made by calling or texting Nancy Pietrandrea at (724) 622-5992.
The number of reservations will determine if lunch orders will be from the regular menu or if there will be a buffet.
