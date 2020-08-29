The Lincoln High School Class of 1957 presented two awards to members of the school’s Class of 2020.
Hannah Rose Keally received the $5,000 scholarship. She is majoring in fashion design at Kent State University, which gave her a president’s achievement award and an honors distinction award.
Her goals include designing clothes and starting her own clothing brand. The daughter of Frank and Katy Keally was 6 years old when her mother taught her to sew and they still learn new fashion design techniques together.
Keally was class salutatorian at Lincoln where she was president of the National Honor Society, a cheerleader and involved with French club, peer leadership, SAVE, Caring Team, art club and screen printing club.
A Lions Club student of the month, she was in the gifted program and took honors and AP courses, attaining high honor roll and having perfect attendance. Keally was a dance teacher at Studio P and worked at local coffee shops.
Levi Alexander Smith received this year’s $500 best essay award from the Class of 1957.
He is majoring in accounting at Drexel University, which awarded him a founder’s scholarship. He plans to attend the Philadelphia school for five years, earning both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in accounting. Smith’s goal is to become licensed as a certified professional accountant and run for public office.
The son of Doug and Jo Ann Smith, he was valedictorian at Lincoln where he attended high honor roll, was in the gifted and presidential education awards programs. He received the American Legion Award and two high school leadership awards.
In his essay, Smith detailed his community involvement including the 2019 Carpenters Project and his many years as a Boy Scout. His Eagle Scout project was constructing a pavilion for an outdoor classroom at Perry Elementary School.
At Lincoln, Smith was on the football, soccer and track and field teams. He also participated in marching and concert bands, worked part time and did volunteer work. He was junior class treasurer, band librarian and section leader and vice president of German club. He was also on the KDKA Hometown High Q quiz show.
In addition, he belonged to jazz ensemble, Lawrence County All-Star Band, history club, stage crew and culture club, was a tutor and did morning announcements.
He also received a Robert and Janice Barensfeld Scholarship from the Ellwood City Area Historical Society for his essay, “The Record that Will Never be Broken” about Lewis Robert “Hack” Wilson, an Ellwood City native who played for the New York Giants and Chicago Cubs.
Since 2009, the Class of 1957 has given more than $70,000 to Lincoln graduates. At its 50th anniversary reunion in July 2007, the class supported James Ammeen, class vice president, in his plans to start a scholarship fund. In less than two years, class members donated $105,000 to start the fun, which is administered by the Beaver County Foundation.
Ammeen and others on the class scholarship committee review information and essays from applicants, whose names are not known, to determine the recipients.
The scholarship fund is supported by donations, including those from 1957 graduates who have pledged $57 a year. Individuals and groups may make contributions by mailing checks, with a notation of EC ‘57 Scholarship, to the Beaver County Foundation, Box 569, Beaver, Pa. 15009. All donations are tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.