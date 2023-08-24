Ellwood City Lincoln High School’s Class of 1968 is planning activities for its 55th-year reunion.
An informal reunion is planned for 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Ellwood City Saxon Club, 901 Millview Ave. The event is free, although donations will be accepted to help defray costs. Dress casual. Pizza and snacks will be provided and there will be a cash bar, a 50/50 raffle and a DJ.
A pre-party is planned for 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Shakespeare’s, 1495 Mercer Road.
No formal invitations will be sent. RSVP by Sept. 30 to Duane Maietta at (724) 513-8111 or ddmaietta@zoominternet.net or Paula Smeltz at (724) 599-6891 or smeltz5@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.