The Lincoln High School Class of 1959 was honored by Ellwood City Mayor Anthony Court during its mini class reunion on June 30.
Court presented the class with a proclamation declaring June 30 Lincoln High School Class of 1959 Day in the borough. This was done to honor the class and the community involvement its members partake in.
A total of 32 classmates were in attendance at Mike’s Main Street Bar and Grill, with eight traveling from out-of-state, including Keith Morrow, who traveled the farthest – 1,132 miles from Florida.
Other special guests at the reunion were Bob Morrow, attorney Larry Kelly and his wife Marisa, and former Ellwood varsity baseball coach Jeff “Gino” Fotia.
Court presented the proclamation to class member Ed Wigton, who was his and Fotia’s playground instructor in 1968 at the Rosannah Street playground. The proclamation will be hung in Lincoln High School.
