HERSHEY — One of two bocce teams from Ellwood City Lincoln High School won third place in the Unified Indoor Bocce State Championships last week.
The championships were held Thursday at the GIANT Center.
“It feels fantastic. Just getting there is not an easy task,” said co-coach John DiBuono. “The team is exciting.”
The Lincoln team won its first game, 6-4, against the Susquenita School District from Perry and Dauphin Counties, before losing its next game, 6-2, to the Saint Marys Area School District from Elk County, the eventual champion.
The Lincoln team then beat Pennridge School District from Bucks County, 6-4, to win bronze.
“During our last match at states, it came down to the final shot, no time left on the clock and we had to make the shot for the third-place finish,” DiBuono said. “Fortunately, we made the shot.”
The Lincoln team consisted of seniors Anthony DiBuono, Braden Freed, Joy Mangiapane, Maddy McCommons, Ryan Odom and sophomore Jean Kreiling.
Odom was the one who made the winning shot at the last minute, according to Superintendent Dr. Wesley Shipley, who attended the match.
“I love my team a lot. Going to states, win or lose — I’m OK with it,” Mangiapane said. “But, it is 100 percent true, I loved winning my medal!”
The team is coached by district teachers DiBuono and Mandie Szakelyhidi. High school bocce is a collaboration between the PIAA and Special Olympics Pennsylvania. Teams combine special education and general education students.
“Playing on the EC Unified Bocce team has been one of the best experiences of my high school career,” McCommons said. “Our coaches and my teammates have given me memories which I will always treasure.”
The Lincoln team had a record of 4-2 during the regular season in the Northwest Division, which also included the second Lincoln team which had a 2-4 record. A team from Mohawk went 6-2, New Castle was 1-3, Shenango was 3-3 and the two teams from Union were 2-1 and 0-3, respectively.
The Lincoln team won the Northwest Division championship by beating Mohawk, 5-1, and Knoch, 9-2.
The team won the 3 Rivers Region Championship at Geneva College by beating Bethel Park, Pine Richland and Chartiers Valley.
There are more than 205 schools and 300 teams who compete in the state.
“Our team improves game after game more than year after year,” DiBuono said.
Bocce at Lincoln was formed in 2017. The team was fifth in the state in 2019 and fourth in 2022.
“Unified Bocce was an honor to be apart of. With my two-year tenure, I experienced so much,” Odom said. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our incredible coaches and my teammates. It has been a wonderful season!”
Odom and Freed served as the co-torchbearers for the team at states.
“It’s been an incredible year. It’s always nice to see the friendships that grow out of this sport,” Szakelyhidi said. “Especially the bonds formed between students with disabilities and their general education peers that may not have formed without the team.”
DiBuono said the sport is growing each year in the state with more and more teams forming, as it gives special education students a chance to compete in a team sport.
He said watching bocce can be just as exciting as other sports, and can be just as competitive.
DiBuono said with football teams, coaches talk about a game of inches. In bocce, it literally is a game of inches, as tape measures are used in games.
Because the sport is played indoors for high school, the bocce balls are soft, gel-filled balls called “Bubba Bocce Balls,” while the courts are put together using PVC pipe.
School board President Kathy Galbreath, who attended the trip, noted while the students had a fun time competing, the real highlight of the trip for them was visiting Hershey’s Chocolate World afterwards.
“It was a great, great experience for the kids. It was a great day,” Galbreath said.
Added school board member Renee Pitrelli: “I’m so proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.