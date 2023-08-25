A benefit, “Lighthouse for Lori,” will take place from 1 to 11 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Sons of Italy Lodge 1171, 905 S. Mill St. in New Castle.
The event is in memory of the late Lori Petronelis, who passed away unexpectedly on July 14 at the age of 56. The event is being put together by her family and friends to pay for her final expenses and final resting place, and to celebrate her life.
Doors open at 1 p.m. and a pasta dinner will be served from 2 to 6 p.m.
There will be auction baskets, a 50/50 raffle and live performances from Planes Over Vegas and Snarfunkle.
