The Rev. Randy Crum is looking to bring some light to the evening sky, and by extension, to the hearts of the hurting as well.
The Vision Ministries evangelist is bringing back Light Up the Sky for Recovery, a formerly annual event that was aimed at bringing support and assistance to those whose lives have been impacted by addiction.
Last staged in 2019, Light Up The Sky for Recovery is scheduled for 6 to 8 pm. Sept. 17 at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle.
“We’re bringing it back, and we’re picking it up where we left off,” Crum said. “We light candles for those that we’ve lost. We have some speakers. We try to give strength to the people who are hurting and support the ones who have lost loved ones and have tables there for them for help, to try to encourage them.”
The 2020 onset of the pandemic played a role in the suspension of the event, Crum said, but other factors were in play as well.
“That happened in 2020, so you really couldn’t do anything,” Crum said of COVID-19. “That put a damper on it.
“But we also moved on to other things, like getting into schools and other things. So maybe this got out on the back burner, but since we’ve been fighting this, it (addiction) has upgraded itself around here, and we felt we really needed to continue, to get out there and to be a voice.”
Crum will be one of those speaking prior to the candle-lighting portion of the event, along with Lori Sager, Coleen Crisci, Angie Vanasco and Shawn Johnston.
The list also includes Dr. Elizabeth Zona, who is board certified in anesthesiology and preventive medicine/addiction medicine. The medical director for anesthesia services at Three Rivers Endoscopy Center in Moon, Zona has created and used TikTok videos in order to speak to teens and young adults about the dangers of drugs, alcohol, cigarettes and vaping.
After the speakers, Vaughn Crisci and Terri Bailey will lead the candle lighting.
“It’s a remembrance of those that we’ve lost,” Crum said of the evening, “and trying to give information on what we can to do help and try to bring people together to make a difference in the community as far as addiction.”
