Light a Candle for Life returns July 30

The Light a Candle for Life ceremony will return July 30 to Kennedy Square.
The pro-life event, which will include music and a brief message, gets underway at 7 p.m. According to organizers, participants will light 1,000 luminary candles to represent unborn children lost to abortion.
For years, the event took place in January, on or near the anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion. In 2019, it was pushed back to Mothers Day weekend, and last year, it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it has been delayed until July for the same reason.
The event is sponsored by the local chapter of People Concerned for the Unborn Child. All are welcome to participate.
For more information, call (724) 866-5675.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.