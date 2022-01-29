The Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) is again offering classes for lifelong learners interested in subjects such as local history, health and financial planning as well as trips and outings to interesting locales.
Besides learning something new, the ILR is a place where fellowship and adventure with other learners is encouraged. There are no books, tests, quizzes, grades or attendance required.
A few of the classes offered this spring are book club, computer basics, film festivals, listening to veterans, Western Pennsylvania in the Civil War and yoga. Trips include biking on the Allegheny River Trail, a dinosaur tour at the Carnegie Science Center, eagles of Pymatuning State Park, operas in Pittsburgh and Volant picnic, wine tasting and lunch.
Connie Smith, wife of former Slippery Rock University president G. Warren Smith, started the ILR 21 years ago. The approach for teaching and learning was based on a 19-century Scandinavian concept called Folk Schools. These schools were created for the poor and middle classes who were excluded from educational opportunities reserved for the ruling elite.
Instructors taught what they were excited about, students took classes they were excited about, and the goal was a simple one – enrichment in a relaxed atmosphere.
Classes are offered online and in-person. Participants have access to online classes through Zoom, and in-person classes meet at the Fowler building in Slippery Rock. Memberships are $70 for regular, $50 for basic and $15 for guest. Memberships can be upgraded and class trips may be added anytime during the semester.
For more information, visit ilretirement.org or contact executive director Christine Francis at (724) 738-1604 or info@ilretirement.org.
As Francis noted, “We have instructors whose enthusiasm excites and challenges our students. Their enthusiasm is the glue that binds us as a learning community.”
