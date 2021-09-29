Local pro-life advocates will be downtown Sunday to create a local link for the 34th annual National Life Chain.
Life Chain, according to lifechain.net, is “a peaceful and prayerful public witness of pro-life individuals standing ... (and) praying for our nation and for an end to abortion. It is a visual statement of solidarity by the Christian community that abortion kills children and that the Church supports the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception until natural death.”
The first Life Chain was formed in 1987 by Please Let Me Live, a small pro-life ministry based in Yuba City, California. Although many events were postponed in 2020 because of COVID-19, in 2019, the event had grown to approximately 2,000 Life Chains across the U.S. and Canada, including New Castle.
Sunday’s local event starts at 1:45 p.m. on Kennedy Square with a brief ceremony led by New Castle Life Chain chair Karen Hamrick, featuring prayer and worship music.
At 2 p.m., participants will take up spots along Jefferson and Washington Streets, praying silently for one hour and holding signs with such messages as “Abortion Kills Children,” “Adoption — the Loving Option,” “Jesus Forgives & Heals,” “Lord, Forgive Us and Our Nation” and “Abortion Hurts Women.”
A Life Chain also is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday along Fifth Street and Fountain Avenue in Ellwood City.
