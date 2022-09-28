The 31st annual Life Chain will take place Sunday at two Lawrence County locations.
One will meet at Kennedy Square in New Castle, the other on Fifth Street in Ellwood City. Both will run from 1:45 to 3 p.m.
The events begin with a time of prayer, after which participants line up along the street to pray for families and government leaders while holding signs that encourage abortion alternatives and bear messages of healing and forgiveness.
Life Chains are expected to link up in 1,500 cities in the U.S. and Canada for Life Chain this year. Organizers note that Life Chain is not political or confrontational; rather, it is a silent prayer vigil by Christians to communicate their opposition to abortion.
Life Chain is sponsored locally by the New Castle chapter of People Concerned for the Unborn Child.
