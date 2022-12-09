The New Castle Public Library offers access to Ancestry Library Edition and FamilySearch to its patrons.
These websites help to structure your family trees and find more information about your ancestors. You will need to fill in the information that you know and then the websites will help provide any information that it has a record of.
The links to access these resources are located on the New Castle Public Library website. You must be in the library to use these websites for free.
