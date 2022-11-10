The New Castle Public Library’s winter Craft Night is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 17.
The program suggested donation fee is $15.
The craft is a candle holder made from a wine glass, which you will paint.
Led by Meagan DeCristoforo, no experience is necessary.
Families are welcome to attend.
Space is limited. Paid registrations are required by Monday. All sales are final. If you cannot attend for any reason, the fee will be considered a general donation to the library. Payment may be made via cash or credit card.
For more information, please email reference@ncdlc.org or call (724) 658-6659.
