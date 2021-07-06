Summer means more outside time and the Friends of the New Castle Public Library is on board with that.
During Saturdays in July, The Friends will have a porch sale to coincide with New Castle’s downtown farmers market.
The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the library’s main entrance.
Anyone wanting a wider variety of selections may visit The Book Cellar, which is open until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Each weekend, the porch sale will feature a different category.
The first Saturday will focus on movies, music and books on tape.
On July 17, cookbooks will be featured.
Also available will be the T-shirts The Friends have been selling as a fund-raiser.
They are almost gone and the price has been reduced to $10.
Hours for the Book Cellar, are 9 am. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (closed from 12:30 to 1 p.m.), noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Appointments are no longer necessary to visit The Book Cellar.
All funds generated by The Friends go to support the New Castle Public Library.
