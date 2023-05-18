The New Castle Public Library is hosting a free workshop next month for help with college financial aid paperwork.
The event, set for June 6 at 6 p.m. in the library’s Copernicus Room, this workshop is perfect for high school seniors planning to go to college, their families and school counselors. The workshop will give personalized help with filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is a completed form needed to receive money to help pay for college. Financial aid questions will also be answered.
The FAFSA is an important step in applying for financial aid for college. The form asks about a family’s income and assets, as well as the student’s income and assets, and uses that information to determine how much money you may be eligible to receive in the form of grants, loans and work-study programs. The FAFSA is required for almost all types of financial aid, including federal grants and loans, state grants and many scholarships. Even if you don’t think you’ll qualify for financial aid, it’s still a good idea to fill out the FAFSA, as many colleges use it to determine eligibility for their own financial aid programs.
The workshop at the New Castle Public Library is an opportunity to get help filling out the FAFSA. The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) will be providing information and assistance at the workshop. PHEAA is a state agency that helps students and families with college planning and financial aid.
In addition to helping with the FAFSA, the workshop will also provide information on other types of financial aid. There are many different types of financial aid available for college students, including grants, scholarships, work-study programs and loans. The workshop will help students and families understand the different types of financial aid, how to apply for them, and how to make the most of the financial aid they receive.
Many types of financial aid have deadlines that must be met in order to be considered for the aid. For example, the deadline for submitting the FAFSA to determine eligibility for a need-based Pennsylvania State Grant is May 1 for most students, and Aug. 1 for first-time students entering programs of study at community colleges, business, trade or technical schools and hospital schools of nursing. However, families should submit their FAFSA as early as possible after Oct. 1 to ensure meeting earlier financial aid deadlines that may be required by selected schools.
The FAFSA must be completed every year you are in college.
The workshop at the New Castle Public Library is just one of many resources available to families applying for financial aid. There are many other organizations and resources that can help you with the financial aid process, including college financial aid offices, nonprofit organizations and government agencies. It’s important to take advantage of as many resources as you can to ensure that you’re getting the most financial aid possible and making the most of the financial aid you receive.
Families can go to FAFSA.gov to fill out the FAFSA form online. The U.S. Department of Education no longer gives out paper forms, so families can either fill out the form online or print it out and send it in the mail.
Some websites may ask for money to fill out the FAFSA form, but families don’t need to pay for help. PHEAA staff and the U.S. government can help for free.
