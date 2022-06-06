Robert A. Presnar, a local educator, historian and author will present a talk at 6 p.m. June 15 at the New Castle Public Library.
The theme will be the torso murders, a series of gruesome decapitation cases that occurred in the West Pittsburg swamp during the 1920s and 1930s.
He will also discuss a possible connection to Cleveland and the infamous Kingsbury Run murders that have baffled investigators until the present day.
For more information, call (724) 658-6659, ext. 109, or email reference@ncdlc.org.
