Vivian Davidson Hewitt, born in New Castle in 1920, became Pittsburgh’s first African-American librarian.
Hewitt died in 2022 and in her honor an endowment was created dedicated for the acquisition of Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) literature at the New Castle Public Library.
The endowment fund was opened in late September 2022. In just under six months more than $18,000 was raised providing permanent funding for purchasing materials relating to BIPOC literature at the library.
The library is seeking three individuals who would like to join the advisory committee for the trust. These individuals would recommend titles for the acquisition of this material to the librarians, who will ensure that the collection develops through community-based support. The committee will be made up of a member of the Vivian Davidson Hewitt family, a member of the community represented in the purpose of the fund and a member of either the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church or the African Methodist Episcopal Zion (AME Zion) Church or its successors.
Anyone with questions regarding the fund itself and those interested in joining the advisory committee should email vdh@ncdlc.org or call (724) 658-6659, ext. 115.
