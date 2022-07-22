The New Castle Public Library will have a free introduction to American Sign Language class for all ages at 6 p.m. July 27.
Participants will learn some of the basic signs and resources to communicate with the hearing-impaired community.
Instructor Jeff McNeish is a resident of New Wilmington and a teacher in the Mohawk Area School District. He grew up with deaf parents and has been signing most of his life.
Registration is requested, but not required, and may be made by calling (724) 658-6659 or emailing reference@ncdlc.org.
