The New Castle Public Library now has passes to four Pittsburgh museums that are available to check out with your library card.
The museums are the Senator John Heinz History Center, the Fort Pitt Museum, the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village and the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum.
The pass is good for two adults and six children. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and cannot be placed on hold. The passes can be checked out for a loan period of seven days on adult accounts only. For more information, visit ncdlc.org or call (724) 658-6659.
