The New Castle Public Library offers a One Card Program to schools in Lawrence County.
This means that students from participating schools will receive library privileges using their student ID number or they can come into the library to get a physical card.
Students will also have access to Tutor.com and Libby with their cards. There are currently two school districts enrolled in the program.
For more information, visit our website at ncdlc.org
