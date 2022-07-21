Beth Palmer Totten will read from her debut book of poetry, “Connections,” which also contains full-color photographs by her youngest son Jake Totten, at 6 p.m. July 25 at the New Castle Public Library.
The mother-son duo collaborated on the project during the pandemic and have produced a heartfelt volume that speaks to life’s myriad connections. The reader will discover a variety of themes from depression to hope, growth, renewal and joy.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing that evening for $16.99 each. “Connections” can also be purchased through the authors’ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/connectionspoetryphotography.
Beth Palmer Totten was born and raised in New Castle. She has been writing since she could put words together. Her first poetry competition was when she was in sixth grade at Arthur McGill Elementary School. She’s had the writing “bug” ever since.
She graduated from New Castle High School in 1976 and then attended Villa Maria College in Erie and Clarion University. After graduating from Clarion with a bachelor’s degree in communication, she spent much of her professional career in the public relations and marketing fields. For the past 16 years, Totten has been employed at the Canastota Public Library in Canastota, N.Y. There, she produces all library public relations and media releases as well as the library’s social media. She also leads two writing groups there.
She and her husband, Keith, live on eight acres of land with two dogs, a cat and a several chickens. They have three children.
Jake Totten is a botanist and amateur photographer who currently lives near Bar Harbor, Maine, but will be attending Syracuse University this fall for graduate studies in landscape architecture.
