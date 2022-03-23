The New Castle Public Library is getting ready for its 2022 Summer Reading Program.
The theme of the 2022 Summer Reading Program is “Oceans of Possibilities.” It refers to life making multiple opportunities available and how people can strive to achieve them.
The library’s adult department contest will run June 1 until Aug. 31, and the winners will be drawn Sept. 1.
Last year, participating adult readers won $1,400 in monetary checks and gift cards. Prizes are donated by local businesses and patrons. These include Preston Auto Group, The Ladies of the Dukes, The Friends of the Library, Dr. Mitsos, Butz Florist and Living Treasures, which have been supporting the program for several years, as well as Marianne and Nicholas Riehl.
The library has made the reading experience easier by going fine free. As long as borrowed material is returned, there will be no late fines assessed. The library also is working on getting its material automatically renewed two times if the item is not on hold.
For more information, contact Donna Maggie, circulation manager at dmaggie@ncdlc.org.
