The New Castle Public Library will join libraries nationwide this month to celebrate their Friends groups.
The week of Oct. 16 is National Friends of Libraries Week, now in its 17th year.
The Friends of the New Castle Public Library will have a special sale in the Book Cellar to mark the occasion. The store, located in the basement of the library, will offer a buy-one-get-one-free sale on regular price books from Oct. 17 through 22. That sale is in addition to this month’s feature – MysteryPalooza – mysteries are buy one, get one free all month.
Since its founding in 1993, the local Friends group has donated more than $250,000 to the New Castle Public Library. The money is used to buy books and provide financial support for summer reading programs and staff training. It also has been used for the purchase of bookcases, tables, chairs, work stations and e-readers along with big-ticket items such as an upgrade of the telephone system and the purchase of sprinklers, security systems and automatic doors.
The Book Cellar, which is the Friends’ main fund-raiser, has more than 15,000 used books for sale – most of them $1 or less. In addition, visitors can find magazines, movies and music as well as costume jewelry, jigsaw puzzles and gift items, all at bargain prices.
The Book Cellar is open six days a week – 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
All money generated by or donated to the Friends makes its way to the library in one way or another. The group is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, so donations are tax-deductible.
The Friends is always looking for new members. Annual dues are just $10 and a Friends membership provides the opportunity to choose a free book from the store once a month.
Membership forms are available at the library’s front desk, in the Book Cellar and on the library website at www.ncdlc.org.
