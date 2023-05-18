The New Castle Public Library and the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum are proud to announce the launch of the LGBTQ+ Film Series, a month-long program showcasing a captivating selection of films that explore the rich tapestry of LGBTQ+ experiences.
Taking place in June, this event aims to foster understanding, promote inclusivity and celebrate the diverse stories within the LGBTQ+ community.
Admission to all screenings and the film discussion event is free, and everyone is welcome to attend. Seating is limited, so early arrival is encouraged. The LGBTQ+ Film Series promises to be an enlightening and inspiring event that promotes empathy, understanding, and acceptance within the community.
“We are thrilled to present the LGBTQ+ Film Series to the New Castle community,” said Andrew Henley, director of the New Castle Public Library. “Film has the power to transcend barriers and spark conversations, and this series aims to create an inclusive and welcoming space where we can deepen our understanding of LGBTQ+ experiences through the art of cinema.”
The LGBTQ+ Film Series will kick off on May 27 with a screening of “Joe Bell” at the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum at 11 S. Mill St. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Mark Wahlberg, “Joe Bell” is a compelling drama inspired by a true story that delves into the complexities of family, acceptance and the consequences of prejudice. This screening sets the stage for a series of thought-provoking films that challenge societal norms and illuminate the LGBTQ+ experience.
On June 1, the New Castle Public Library at 207 E. North St. will host a screening of the Academy Award-winning film “Moonlight.” Directed by Barry Jenkins, this critically acclaimed masterpiece chronicles the journey of a young African-American man coming to terms with his identity and sexuality amidst the harsh realities of his environment. The raw and emotional storytelling of “Moonlight” has resonated with audiences around the world, making it a must-see film for those seeking a deeper understanding of LGBTQ+ experiences.
Continuing the series on June 8, the New Castle Public Library will present “Rafiki,” a groundbreaking Kenyan film directed by Wanuri Kahiu. This bold and poignant work tells the story of forbidden love between two young women amidst societal expectations and prejudice. “Rafiki” challenges cultural norms while capturing the resilience and strength of individuals striving for acceptance and love in a world that tries to suppress them.
On June 15, the New Castle Public Library will screen “Firebird,” a powerful film directed by Peeter Rebane that explores a forbidden love affair within the Soviet Air Force. Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, “Firebird” deftly examines themes of identity, self-discovery, and the struggle for freedom, showcasing the resilience and courage of individuals who defy societal constraints.
To foster dialogue and reflection, the LGBTQ+ Film Series will culminate in a film discussion event on June 17 at the New Castle Public Library. This interactive session invites participants to engage in meaningful conversations inspired by the films screened throughout the series. Facilitated by experienced moderators, the film discussion event will provide a platform for community members to share their perspectives, ask questions and explore the themes and messages conveyed by the films.
For more information, visit www.ncdlc.org or contact the New Castle Public Library at (724) 658-6659.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.