The New Castle Public Library awarded prizes in its adult Summer Reading Program during a reception on Thursday.
Seven awards were given out at the ceremony. Almost 400 adults signed up for the program, which ran from June 1 to Aug. 31, and one prize entry was given to each participant for every book or audio book read from the adult or young adult department.
The reception featured the drawing of winners, cake and coffee. Prizes totaled more than $1,400 in value.
The winners were:
•$200 cash, donated by Marianne and Nick Riehl: Mary Lou R.
•$200 Amazon gift card, donated by Marianne and Nick Riehl: Lind G.
•$200 gift card package, donated by Preston Auto Group, MCM Insurance Group (Brad and Angela Olson) and The Confluence: Breanna S.
•Ladies of the Dukes package including a $35 check, $25 gift card, “Got Sauce” shirt, pasta bowl with four serving bowls, $75 Giant Eagle gift card, donated by Ladies of the Duke, Marianne and Nick Riehl, Preston Auto Group and MCM Insurance Group (Brad and Angela Olson): Janice O.
•Family package including four Living Treasure day passes, $75 gift card for Ben Franklin’s Taproom & Grille, $35 gift card to Dairy Queen, donated Living Treasures Animal Park, Marianne and Nick Riehl, Preston Auto Group and MCM Insurance Group (Brad and Angela Olson): Jean D.
•Surprise package including $200 check and four books, donated by Preston Auto Group, MCM Insurance Group (Brad and Angela Olson), Kathy Daytner and Ramona Nathan: Peggy L.
•$200 check, donated by Friends of the Library: Cheryl M.
