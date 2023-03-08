New Castle
The New Castle Public Library is accepting book donations with a limit of 10 items per person.
The Board of Trustees, the governing board of the New Castle Public Library, will meet at 1 p.m. March 20. Meetings are open to the public.
Friends of the New Castle Public Library is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for the library. New members are always welcome. Dues are $10 per year. The Friends operate the Book Cellar, which is currently operating on the first floor of the library.
The Library Stitchers meet at noon the first and third Friday each month for sewing and quilting. Every skill level is welcome. The next meeting will be March 17.
Wednesday Night Movies start at 5:30 p.m. March is Women’s History Month and the movies will be “On the Basis of Sex,” March 8; “Selena,” March 15; “Suffragette,” March 22; and “Little Women,” March 29.
Book Talk will discuss “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny next month.
Fandom 18+ meets the first Monday of the month.
Beatnik Café is at 6 p.m. March 13. Enjoy local music and entertainment in an open-mic environment. If interested in a spot or performing at Beatnik in future months, call Sharon at (724) 658-6659, ext. 126.
Come to the library from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 16 for a chance to get a free tablet with 25 GB of data through the Affordable Connectivity Program. Allied One Solutions is heading this initiative and will require proof of eligibility: Medicaid, WIC, SNAP (food stamps), Section 8 Housing Assistance, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefits, Federal Pell Grant in the current award year, income at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.
The Penn State Master Gardeners will present “Fighting an Invader” about spotted lantern flies at 6 p.m. March 21. The event is free and open to the public.
A celebration of Women’s History Month, “7 Women from 7 Continents,” features a panel discussion featuring seven women who have lived and worked on the seven continents. The event will begin at 6 p.m. March 27. It is free and open to the public.
Mother Goose Storytime, a lively, movement-oriented program featuring dance, song and, of course, stories meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. WeeBuild immediately follows Mother Goose for socialization and constructive play.
Pre-K Library Explorers Indoors is a hands-on learning experience for children 3 to 6 years old. Explore a book or two and then participate in STEAM activities that enhance the books. Meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
On March 20 there will be a spring afternoon of coloring, crafts and a movie from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Pokémon Club, a teen-led club for teens and younger Pokémon fans, meets at 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Join the library’s Discord. If you’re a member of the Pokémon Club or if you want to chat about your favorite books or fandoms, just let us know at bit.ly/3oN9ala.
Youth Chess Club meets from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 11 and 25.
F.D. Campbell
The library will not be accepting any book donations until April. The library suffered a water line break and some damage occurred. Space is limited to store items until repairs are made.
The Library Board of Trustees meets at 5 p.m. March 27. The trustees are looking for interested individuals to serve on the library’s board. Anyone from the Mohawk community who has an interest in the library is invited to attend. Meetings are open to the public.
Friends of the Library is a group of individuals dedicated to fundraising and assisting the library in its functions. Friends of the Library’s next monthly meeting will be at 9 a.m. March 11. The Friends are looking for small business vendors and food trucks that may be interested in setting up during their Spring Fling Fundraising event planned for May 20. Interested parties should contact the library for more information or email Amanda at admin@fdclibrary.org.
American Sign Language Club will continue at 5 p.m. Tuesdays for anyone ages 8 to adult who has an interest in learning the language of signing. This group focuses on learning simple words and phrases.
Take a virtual tour of Ireland at 1 p.m. March 18. Come enjoy the beautiful greenery of Ireland from the comfort of the library.
Crafternoon Friday takes place from noon to 2 p.m. March 19. Complete a free small craft project or take one to go.
Book Club meets at 3 p.m. March 21. This month’s featured read is “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus.
Adult craft night is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 28. This month’s craft is a bunny bum wreath. The cost is $15 per participant. Registration and payment are required at sign-up. A sample craft can be viewed in the library, on the website and the social media page. Payment can be accepted online or in person.
The children’s area has been updated with new shelving thanks to a grant provided by the Almira Foundation. Thanks to the time and talent of our community member, Jeanne Petrony, a new wall mural also adorns the area. We will introduce nearly 100 new book titles for our youngest readers toward the end of the month due to a grant from the Pilcrow Foundation.
We are introducing a new teen Dungeons & Dragons introductory group. The next meeting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 18.
Watch what happens when we add different liquids to a popular colored candy at Kids’ Night at 5 p.m. March 9. RSVP online or by phone. All ages are welcome to attend. Little ones may need assistance from parents/guardians.
Ellwood City
Programs for adults and teens include: Knitting Group, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays; meet and greet plus book signing with author Ed Prence, 1 p.m. March 11; Classics Book Group, 6:30 p.m. March 13; Twenty-Something Book Group, 7 p.m. March 14; Food 4 Thought Book Group, 3 p.m. March 16; Afternoon Book Group for Adults, 1:30 p.m. March 20; and Just You and Me Book Group, 6 p.m. March 21.
Family events include: Baby Laptime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays; and Reading Buddies, 11 a.m. March 11.
Call (724) 758-6458 for more information.
Lawrence County Federated Library System
The Board of Trustees, the governing board of the Lawrence County Federated Library System, will meet at 1 p.m. March 13. Meetings are open to the public.
Outreach destinations will be visited by the outreach coordinator, please contact director@ncdlc.org to participate in this program.
